WWE News: John Morrison Working on His ‘Real Rope Ring Rust’ at PC, Xavier Woods on Original Pokemon Episode, AJ Styles Has the Network Pick of the Week

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, John Morrison was training at the WWE Performance Center this week, where some filming of him was done. WWE confirmed his return to the promotion earlier this month. Morrison shared some photos and video clips on his Instagram account this week showing his training at the WWE Performance Center, which you can see below.

John Morrison noted that he’s working on knocking off some “real rope ring rust.” He wrote, “8 years since I’ve been in a @WWE ring. Real ropes ain’t the same as the cables I’ve been doing my stuff on since I’ve been away- the @WWEPC is epic ‼️ I can’t imagine a better spot to knock off that real rope ring rust.”

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared some thoughts on the first episode of Pokemon today on Twitter after recently rewatching the episode. You can check out his comments below.

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles has the WWE Network Pick of the Week for this week, featuring a clip from his recent episode of Table For 3 with Jeff Jarrett and Sting. You can check out that video below.

