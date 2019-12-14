WWE News: John Morrison Working on His ‘Real Rope Ring Rust’ at PC, Xavier Woods on Original Pokemon Episode, AJ Styles Has the Network Pick of the Week

– As previously reported, John Morrison was training at the WWE Performance Center this week, where some filming of him was done. WWE confirmed his return to the promotion earlier this month. Morrison shared some photos and video clips on his Instagram account this week showing his training at the WWE Performance Center, which you can see below.

John Morrison noted that he’s working on knocking off some “real rope ring rust.” He wrote, “8 years since I’ve been in a @WWE ring. Real ropes ain’t the same as the cables I’ve been doing my stuff on since I’ve been away- the @WWEPC is epic ‼️ I can’t imagine a better spot to knock off that real rope ring rust.”

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared some thoughts on the first episode of Pokemon today on Twitter after recently rewatching the episode. You can check out his comments below.

Rewatching the 1st ep of Pokémon and all I can think about is that Ash was late and got a Pikachu out of it (cheating). Ash pissed off the spearows and runs. If they would have caught him would they have ended him? Are there bodies in tall grass of trainers who didn’t make it? — Austin Creed – #Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 14, 2019

Furthermore was there ever a Pokémon uprising? Humanity would stand literally zero chance if so. Digletts compromising cities foundations. Gyrados terrorizing cruise ships. Charizard obliterating all planes in the sky. I wanna see this movie. Humans v Pokémon: The Real Story — Austin Creed – #Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 14, 2019

Also. Ash is ten I believe. Most adults don’t even let their ten year old kids stay at home alone without a sitter. Ash’s mom was like “yea go fight animals in the woods and make sure you change your underwear” WHY IS NO ONE AFTAID OF DEATH IN THIS UNIVERSE?!? — Austin Creed – #Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 14, 2019

– WWE Superstar AJ Styles has the WWE Network Pick of the Week for this week, featuring a clip from his recent episode of Table For 3 with Jeff Jarrett and Sting. You can check out that video below.