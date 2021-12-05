wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnn Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Attempt a Glorious Bomb, Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett Say Goodbye to Beth Phoenix, New Raw Preview Video
– Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event, teammates Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa released a #GloriousBomb for old time’s sake:
– NXT released a new video where broadcasters Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett say goodbye to fellow broadcast partner Beth Phoenix, who will be leaving the commentary booth after tonight’s event. You can check out that clip below:
– A new preview video is available for tomorrow’s edition of Raw:
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw
Can @YaOnlyLivvOnce dethrone @BeckyLynchWWE to become the NEW Raw Women's Champion?
