WWE News: Johnny Gargano AMA, WWE Now Previews SmackDown, More
– WWE Now looks at the five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s SmackDown.
– Johnny Gargano is set for a Reddit AMA on Thursday:
Johnny Gargano to host Reddit AMA this Thursday
Got some questions for Johnny TakeOver? This Thursday, you’ll get that chance.
One day before he battles for the NXT Championship against Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at NXT TakeOver: New York, Johnny Gargano will be live on Reddit for a special AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on the Squared Circle subreddit (www.reddit.com/r/squaredcircle).
What is Johnny Wrestling’s state of mind heading into his championship match? How does he come up with the designs for his TakeOver threads? Does he have a personal favorite 2-out-of-3 Falls Match? Get inside the mind of Mr. TakeOver this Thursday afternoon, exclusively on Reddit.
To celebrate the special occasion, we made a special “Johnny Reddit” avatar in the likeness of Reddit’s alien mascot, Snoo, which can be downloaded here.
– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon granted another Make-A-Wish ahead of Raw last night.
It was an honor to meet Faith last night before #Raw. She’s got BIG plans for some of our biggest Superstars, excited to see them come true! Thank you for making mine @StephMcMahon’s day! @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/0n188gh2j7
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2019
