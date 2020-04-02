wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says the World Will Know He’s the Better Man, The Miz and John Morrison Release ‘Hey Hey’ Music Video, Zack Ryder Organizes His Garage
– As previously reported, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano was announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Speaking on the matchup on Twitter, Gargano noted that the world will find out that he’s the better man.
Gargano tweeted, “We’ve only had 4 matches against each other since 2016. I’ve won 2 (Cruiserweight Classic, New Orleans). He’s won 2 (Chicago 2, Brooklyn 4) April 8th is the tie breaker and when it’s over.. it’s over. The world will know what you already do.. I am the better man. #JohnnyIn5”
– The Miz and John Morrison now star in a new rap music video. You can check out the “Hey Hey” music video in the player below.
– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder released a new vlog for his Major WF Podcast channel where he organizes his garage. You can check out that video below.
