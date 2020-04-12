WWE News: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Get a New Puppy, John Cena Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE Playback Features First Title Win for Ryder & Hawkins

– WWE NXT Superstars, and husband and wife, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have adopted a new puppy and shared some photos of her on Twitter. They named her Pawdme. You can check out the photos Gargano shared below.

He wrote, “Happy Easter! Candice and I needed a new best friend. So we went and got a new best friend. One we can trust! I present to you the newest member of the Gargano Family..PAWDME’ (Her full government name is Pawdme’ Amandalorian Amidala Wrestling Gargano)- JG”

– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video is out, and it features new artwork for John Cena. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Playback has a new video this week where Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins relive their first WWE Tag Team Championship win. You can check out that video below.