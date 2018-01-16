WWE News: Johnny Gargano on Candice LeRae Joining WWE, Nakamura Hypes Royal Rumble, Stock Down

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter congratulating his wife Candice LeRae on signing with WWE. You can see the post below:

She's one of the best in the world and got here on her own merit. Blood, sweat and tears.. She's sacrificed and worked incredibly hard for a very long time. I'm proud of my Wife; Candice.. But even prouder of my favorite wrestler, the toughest person I know; Candice LeRae. https://t.co/1y7PRGSGo1 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 16, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $31.89, down $0.29 (0.9%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted the following video of Shinsuke Nakamura hyping the Royal Rumble. Nakamura says that there will be thirty men, but only one winner in him: