WWE News: Johnny Gargano on Candice LeRae Joining WWE, Nakamura Hypes Royal Rumble, Stock Down

January 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Candice LeRae Mae Young Classic

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter congratulating his wife Candice LeRae on signing with WWE. You can see the post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $31.89, down $0.29 (0.9%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted the following video of Shinsuke Nakamura hyping the Royal Rumble. Nakamura says that there will be thirty men, but only one winner in him:

