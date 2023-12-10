wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano at Cleveland Browns Game, Seth Rollins Happy After Bears Win, Top 10 Most Savage Moments of 2023
– Cleveland’s own Johnny Gargano was in attendance at the Cleveland Browns game earlier today for the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, You can check out the clip of Gargano enjoying the pre-game festivities below:
Johnny Wrestling with the guitar smash!
🎥 @Browns | @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/zSVBFvOrDF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 10, 2023
UNDEFEATED as #DawgPound Captain! 😆
GO @BROWNS! pic.twitter.com/ccR29hSmqp
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 10, 2023
– Speaking of the NFL, it looks like WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is in a good mood again following the Chicago Bears’ win against the Detroit Lions earlier today:
I loove football.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 10, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Most Savage Moments of 2023:
