– Cleveland’s own Johnny Gargano was in attendance at the Cleveland Browns game earlier today for the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, You can check out the clip of Gargano enjoying the pre-game festivities below:

– Speaking of the NFL, it looks like WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is in a good mood again following the Chicago Bears’ win against the Detroit Lions earlier today:

I loove football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 10, 2023

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Most Savage Moments of 2023: