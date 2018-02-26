 

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments on Leaving NXT, Tommaso Ciampa Responds, New NXT Live Dates Announced

February 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter commenting on his NXT departure. Gargano was forced to leave the brand after he lost his NXT Championship match with Andrade “Cien” Almas on last week’s episode of NXT. You can see his post below, in which he reflects on his time in the brand and notes, “Whatever my future holds.. I will always love you, and I will ALWAYS love NXT”:

– Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa has posted in response to Gargano’s message, as you can see below:

– WWE announced live event dates for NXT. The brand will hold house shows as follows:

April 19th: Washington, DC (The Anthem)
April 20th: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (Sands Event Center)
April 21st: Bel Air, Maryland (APF Federal Credit Union Arena)
April 22nd: Johnstown, Pennsylvania (Cambria County War Memorial Arena)

Advertised thus far are Andrade “Cien” Almas, Zelina Vega, Ember Moon, The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet.

