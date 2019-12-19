wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments on Finn Balor Attack, NXT Dark Match Results

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to comment on his return to NXT and attack on Finn Balor. Gargano, who cost Balor his title match against Adam Cole and then assaulted him with a chair, posted to Twitter to say:

PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before NXT:

* Candice LaRae pinned Taynara Conti after a springboard moonsault.

* Bianca Belair pinned Shotzi Blackheart after the KOD.

