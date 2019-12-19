wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments on Finn Balor Attack, NXT Dark Match Results
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to comment on his return to NXT and attack on Finn Balor. Gargano, who cost Balor his title match against Adam Cole and then assaulted him with a chair, posted to Twitter to say:
You're right, Finn..
Your future IS your past.
(-_•)
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 19, 2019
– PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before NXT:
* Candice LaRae pinned Taynara Conti after a springboard moonsault.
* Bianca Belair pinned Shotzi Blackheart after the KOD.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Sean Waltman On Being Named as the Fourth nWo Member For WWE Hall of Fame, Working With Ric Flair Despite Having Heat With Him
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around