WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments On His First Wargames, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of the Bump
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano spoke about finally taking part in a Wargames match at NXT 2.0 Wargames on December 5.
He wrote: “There’s 1 match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it’s finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•)”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring The Undertaker and the Godfather.
