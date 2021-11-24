wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Comments On His First Wargames, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of the Bump

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa

– In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano spoke about finally taking part in a Wargames match at NXT 2.0 Wargames on December 5.

He wrote: “There’s 1 match that’s avoided me in my entire NXT career but this year.. it’s finally time. WAR GAMES! (-_•)

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring The Undertaker and the Godfather.

