WWE News: Johnny Gargano Continues to Stalk Tommaso Ciampa, Triple H & Mauro Ranallo talk NXT, New MMC Video

– WWE is continuing the feud between Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa on social media, with Ciampa posting the following, claiming that Gargano is stalking him at his home in the middle of the night.

– Triple H and Mauro Ranallo appeared on the CBS Radio “In This Corner” podcast, with Triple H, discussing the rise of NXT, the importance of the brand to WrestleMania weekend, the changes made to 205 Live and more. Ranallo discussed the transition going from Smackdown Live to NXT, who reminds him on the roster of “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and more. You can check that out here.

– Here is a post show video from last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, featuring Bobby Roode & Becky Lynch…