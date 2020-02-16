wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He Also Has ‘Demons’ in His Past, The Singh Brothers Turn Heel in Hometown, Network Promo for NXT TakeOver

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Johnny Gargano NXT WWE

– Johnny Gargano shared a message on Twitter earlier ahead of today’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. You can check out that tweet below. Gargano is set to face Finn Balor in a one-on-one match at the event later today. It’s being held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Johnny Gargano wrote in his tweet, “Finn isn’t the only one with a few “demons” of the past. Portland.. tonight will be chaos.. and the way to chaos is..#JohnnyTakeOver #JohnnyWrestling” The tweet has a clip showing Gargano’s icon/logo getting twisted and becoming “demonic.”

– The Singh Brothers shared a clip from a Canada news channel on their Smackdown segment. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new WWE Network preview clip for tonight’s NXT TakeOver card. You can check out that preview below.

