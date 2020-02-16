wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He Also Has ‘Demons’ in His Past, The Singh Brothers Turn Heel in Hometown, Network Promo for NXT TakeOver
– Johnny Gargano shared a message on Twitter earlier ahead of today’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. You can check out that tweet below. Gargano is set to face Finn Balor in a one-on-one match at the event later today. It’s being held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Johnny Gargano wrote in his tweet, “Finn isn’t the only one with a few “demons” of the past. Portland.. tonight will be chaos.. and the way to chaos is..#JohnnyTakeOver #JohnnyWrestling” The tweet has a clip showing Gargano’s icon/logo getting twisted and becoming “demonic.”
Finn isn't the only one with a few "demons" of the past.
Portland.. tonight will be chaos.. and the way to chaos is..#JohnnyTakeOver #JohnnyWrestling pic.twitter.com/3A6GwxJBW7
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 16, 2020
– The Singh Brothers shared a clip from a Canada news channel on their Smackdown segment. You can check out that clip below.
Headline sports news on Canada’s number 1 news channel. 🇨🇦@GlobalBC @shanelpratap @WWE pic.twitter.com/KeYbaGblNK
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 16, 2020
– WWE released a new WWE Network preview clip for tonight’s NXT TakeOver card. You can check out that preview below.
