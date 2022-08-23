WWE News: Johnny Gargano Explains Why He Came Back, More Raw Video Highlights

– Following his return on last night’s WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano spoke in a backstage interview on his return and said he had some “unfinished business” in WWE. You can see a clip and some highlights below:

Gargano on his return: “I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know when you’re away for so long, I was away for nine months as I said, and I was kind of just changing diapers, and watching Bluey, and doing the dad thing for a long time. And it’s just one of those things where you just don’t know if people are going to remember who you are. And yeah, I was here for a long time in NXT and I did a lot of cool things, but there’s still a big part of me who was just a nervous wreck all day. Because I was like, hopefully, at least one person remembers who I am and then to stand there, and watch my name come up on the Tron and see people go nuts. I’m like, man, it’s really a relief though. I feel like a huge weight is lifted off my shoulders now because people remember who I am, and now it’s time to get to work.”

Johnny Gargano on his goals for WWE: “Well, I said that I came back for a lot of different reasons, but first of all, I wanted to be Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, WWE Champion. I wanna wrestle WrestleMania and there’s only one place you can do that, and that’s here in WWE. That’s why I came back. That’s why I am beyond proud to be here, and just I am such a ball of energy right now because I just went out there for the first time literally. I’ve been sitting at home doing nothing for nine months.”

