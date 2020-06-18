wrestling / News

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Fan TakeOver Figure Poll, Playlist Showcases Goldberg vs. Lesnar, Kalisto Shares Cooking Vlog

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Johnny Gargano Adam Cole NXT Takeover: New York

– WWE has released the latest Mattel Elite Fan TakeOver figure poll for the WWE Elite Squad. Fans can now vote on which attire the next Elite Johnny Gargano action figure should have. The poll options are based off his attires for NXT TakeOver: New York, NXT on May 6, and NXT TakeOver: Toronto. You can check out the latest poll on Johnny Gargano below.

– WWE Playlist has a new video out today showcasing all the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg matches in WWE history. that new Playlist compilation is available below.

– WWE Superstar Kalisto shared a new cooking vlog on his YouTube channel. You can check out that video below.

