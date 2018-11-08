Quantcast

 

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Fires Back at Aleister Black, WWE Now on Becky Lynch/Seth Rollins Twitter Feud

November 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano WWE NXT 122717 - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

– Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to fire off a response to Aleister Black after his fellow NXT star said Gargano is trying to distract people from the truth. Gargano posted a screenshot of Black’s Instagram comments and added his own response, calling Black a “bully”:

– The latest episode of WWE Now features Cathy Kelley looking at the Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins over who’s really “The Man”:

