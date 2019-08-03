wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano on Upcoming Title Match, 20 Modern Summerslam Matches, New Bella Twins Vlog
– Johnny Gargano shared a tweet this week on his upcoming NXT title match against champion Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. Gargano will face Cole in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Johnny Gargano wrote the following on Twitter:
“The last time TakeOver was in Toronto. 2 out of 3 Falls? NXT Tag Team Champion? 2016 Match of the Year? And this time I’ll have weapons to play with? Oh boy…Buckle up! #JohnnyTakeover is about to go crazy in the North.”
– WWE has a new video out where they showcase 20 modern-day Summerslam matches that was first shown as a livestream this week. You can check out the full six-hour livestream below.
– The Bella Twins shared a new vlog this week showcasing their trips to Lake Tahoe, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and more. You can check out that vlog below.
