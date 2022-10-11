– In a post on his Twitter account today, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano posted the following comments on getting back into his groove since his WWE and in-ring return:

“I feel like I’m slowly getting my groove back but I’m not truly at the top of my game just yet.. but if you’re new to my work or have supported me from day one.. This is just a quick shout to all of you that have my back out there. I hear ya and I’m truly grateful for y’all!”

– In his latest Reffin Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the opening of last night’s edition of Raw with DX:

“If I said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times. How you start the show is just as important as how you end it, and I think there was a missed opportunity last night at Raw. Look, it was a fun opening segment with DX in the gorilla position, and Hunter [Triple H] and the interaction going on there, fun, very entertaining. And then, in front of the live audience, The Bloodline taking their time, great entrance, tremendous heat from these guys, fans loving it. Fans were into it. It was a great segment. Sami Zayn, awesome. But on Saturday night, they ended in the show in a banger with reintroducing Bray Wyatt, I thought this is the way they could have opened the show. Yes, I know it’s the 25th anniversary of DX and all that going on, but I think there was a huge opportunity to start the show off with a real kickass moment with Bray Wyatt. That’s all”