WWE News: Johnny Gargano Promises to Send Tommaso Ciampa Off in an Ambulance at NXT Takeover, Stock Down

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter on Tuesday, reflecting on last year’s NXT Takeover Chicago where Tommaso Ciampa attacked him and sent away in an ambulance. Gargano noted that at NXT Takeover: Chicago II he promises to be the one to sent Ciampa away in an ambulance:

I posted this last year heading into #TakeOverChicago. I was right.. It turned out to be an unforgettable night and you had my back, Chicago.

Unfortunately.. My "best friend" did not.

I left the All State Arena in an ambulance..

Saturday.. it's his turn. pic.twitter.com/AQeLsjySuN

— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 12, 2018