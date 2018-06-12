Quantcast

 

WWE News: Johnny Gargano Promises to Send Tommaso Ciampa Off in an Ambulance at NXT Takeover, Stock Down

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT TV NXT Live Event

– Johnny Gargano posted to Twitter on Tuesday, reflecting on last year’s NXT Takeover Chicago where Tommaso Ciampa attacked him and sent away in an ambulance. Gargano noted that at NXT Takeover: Chicago II he promises to be the one to sent Ciampa away in an ambulance:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.00 on Tuesday, down $0.08 (0.14%) from the previous closing price.

Johnny Gargano, NXT Takeover: Chicago II, Tomasso Ciampa, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

