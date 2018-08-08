WWE News: Johnny Gargano Reacts to NXT Main Event, Video of Keith Lee’s Debut

– WWE posted video after this week’s NXT of Johnny Gargano reacting to his match against Aleister Black during this week’s episode. You can see the video below, in which Gargano says that his dream is now a nightmare, and it’s his fault that Ciampa is champion. Gargano says he doesn’t know who he is anymore, and he lives in a world of anger and suffering. He says all he wants is revenge and to end Ciampa. Gargano adds that when the Triple Threat match for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV was announced, he saw a white light at the end of the tunnel. He concludes that he will will be NXT Champion when Takeover is over.

– Here is video from Keith Lee’s NXT debut on this week’s episode. Lee defeated Marcel Barthel in the match.