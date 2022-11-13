wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Reveals He Attended Filming of Boneyard Match, Joaquin Wilde Upset With Pee Wee Herman Comparison
– In a series of posts on Twitter, WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano confirmed that he was in attendance for the filming of the historic Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. After a fan initially spilled the beans on Twitter, Gargano confirmed that it was true, and that he, his wife Candice LeRae, and Tommaso Ciampa all attended filming of the match after asking Triple H’s permission to do so. Gargano tweeted the following:
“That is true! Where’d that tidbit come from? Given the historical significance of it potentially being Undertaker’s last Mania match at the time. Me, Candice and Tommaso asked Hunter if we could go watch the filming and he let us come by and check it out! Definitely, a cool moment to look back on.”
– WWE Superstar and Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde took exception to the WWE on FOX Twitter account comparing him to Pee Wee Herman. He tweeted, “Quit tagging me in this s*** I don’t even know who this guy is make them stop @elonmusk”
