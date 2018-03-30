WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He’ll Be At WrestleMania Axxess, Mark Henry On Being a Fan of Andre the Giant

– Johnny Gargano took to Twitter noting that despite being banned from NXT, he will still be able to appear at WrestleMania 34 Axxess. Gargano posted:

Last year was my very first #Axxess.. It's like Disney World for wrestling fans. Due to contractual circumstances.. I wouldn't get to participate and see you guys this year. I asked if I could still appear.. Luckily a spot opened up. See you all Friday April 6th at 5pm! pic.twitter.com/D2RmU0ob8W — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 29, 2018

– Mark Henry appears in a new video discussing being a fan of Andre the Giant at the premiere of the HBO documentary about the late WWE Hall of Famer last night. You can see the video below, in which Henry said he grew up as a fan and remembers his grandmother taking him to see Andre. He said it was one of the top ten moments of his life and added, “How could I not look at him as being an inspiration?”