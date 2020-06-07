wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says TakeOver Is In His House, Bam Bam Bigelow Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas
– Ahead of today’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House broadcast, Johnny Gargano tweeted a message ahead of his upcoming North American title match with Keith Lee. You can check out that tweet below.
Johnny Gargano wrote, “#NXTTakeOver In Your House? Nah. In OUR house. @CandiceLeRae and I are letting you in to our house tonight. A few rules. Take your shoes off at the door, speak to us only when spoken to and oh.. don’t touch my cup! Other than that – Welcome!”
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 7, 2020
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today where artist Rob Schamberger creates some new artwork for Bam Bam Bigelow. You can check out that video below.
