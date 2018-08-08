WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He Won’t Suffer Black Mass Again, WWE Celebrates International Cat Day

– WWE posted a video with Johnny Gargano hyping his match against Aleister Black on tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below, in which Gargano says that he refuses to suffer the wrath of the Black Mass again.

“For the longest time, Takeover: Chicago played itself over and over, and over, in my head, and I couldn’t get it out,” he said. “But now there’s a new picture in my mind and it’s Tommaso Ciampa as NXT Champion, and that’s because of me. I did that. You know, Aleister, last week you hit me with the Black Mass and I probably deserved it because I messed up, it was my fault. I’ll give you one but that’s it, it’s not going to happen a second time.”

– WWE posted a photo gallery with cats imitating WWE stars in celebration of International Cat Day: