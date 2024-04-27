wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Shares Travel Vlog, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Best of The Judgment Day
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano shared a travel vlog for SmackDown in Detroit and Raw in Montreal:
– WWE is streaming The Best of the Judgment Day full matches marathon:
– FOX Sports showcased last night’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown in 3 Minutes:
