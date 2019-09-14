wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Says He’s Staying in NXT, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Set for Live Podcast Show, Kane Documentary Debuting on Sept. 22
– NXT Superstar shared a tweet this week on how he’s not leaving NXT now that the show is moving to the USA Network. You can check out his tweet below.
Gargano wrote, “I made my choice. I poured my heart and soul into this brand for YEARS. You think I’m gonna leave now that everything I helped work towards is finally happening? Not a chance! The phrase going ‘up’ is dead. We’re THE Main Roster now. #WeAreNXT and when you’re NXT.. you’re NXT.”
– Gorilla Position announced that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be appearing for a one-night live podcast on Wednesday, December 11 from The Indigo at The O2. You can check out the preview for the event below.
🚨TICKETS ON SALE NOW!🚨@BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins live in London, ONE NIGHT ONLY!#WWEGPLive, December 11 @indigoatTheO2
Show tickets & limited VIP Experience meet & greet tickets available. Head to https://t.co/h3zxSUTMoX NOW! pic.twitter.com/umjjIzXv7E
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) September 13, 2019
– Per WWE Network News, the WWE Network’s upcoming WWE Untold: That’s Gotta Be Kane documentary will debut on Sunday, September 22 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis.
In Your House: Badd Blood was a pay-per-view that changed WWE forever. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kane and more reveal behind-the-scenes stories from that night’s main event: the very first Hell in a Cell Match and the debut of The Big Red Machine, Kane.
