WWE News: Johnny Gargano Thanks Fans After Raw Return, SmackDown Preview Video
– Johnny Gargano posted a thank you message on his Twitter last night after his return on WWE Raw in Toronto:
“Last night still feels like a dream..Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until I walked out! Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Wrestling is so cool. [Heart]”
– WWE released the following preview video for Friday’s edition of SmackDown, highlighting the journey to Clash at the Castle:
