WWE News: Johnny Knoxville Tries to Put Sami Zayn Action Figure in a Blender, Top 10 NXT Moments

July 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, where he attempted to put his former WrestleMania 38 opponent, Sami Zayn, into a blender. You can view a clip of Knoxville’s appearance on the show below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

