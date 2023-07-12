wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Knoxville Tries to Put Sami Zayn Action Figure in a Blender, Top 10 NXT Moments
– Jackass star Johnny Knoxville appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, where he attempted to put his former WrestleMania 38 opponent, Sami Zayn, into a blender. You can view a clip of Knoxville’s appearance on the show below:
WE JUST GOT A @SamiZayn and @realjknoxville REMATCH RIGHT HERE ON #WWETheBump! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdQ8GKDhWH
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
