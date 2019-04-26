– New WWE hire Johnny Loquasto commented on joining NXT.

I’ve always believed that if u do what u love and work relentlessly at it, you’ll eventually end up where you’re supposed to be. Excited and proud to say that I’m now a member of the @WWE and @WWENXT Announce Team! pic.twitter.com/rxn1xy59GX — Jon Quasto (@JQuasto) April 26, 2019

– Alicia Taylor rocks out with Eric Bugenhagen at last night’s NXT event.

NXT announcer @AliciaTaylorNXT is on her first #NXTRoadTrip and so is @metalHAGEN… Can you guess what transpired in #NXTOmaha? pic.twitter.com/8Jq1ozpikL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 26, 2019

– A look at Braun Strowman’s first pitch at the Astros game.

.@BraunStrowman threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before the @astros took on the @Twins. pic.twitter.com/EHgvYAzEUi — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2019

– The UpUpDownDown Championship is on the line as Mikaze battles Zelina Vega.