– WWE remembers the late Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, for his birthday, which is today. Huber tragically passed on December 26, 2020.

Remembering Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, today on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/sgjhx37ART — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2023

– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown: