WWE News: Why Jonathan Coachman is Missing Raw, WWE Files New nWo Trademarks, Gospel Singer at Raw

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jonathan Coachman

– Jonathan Coachman’s absence from tonight’s Raw is due to his responsibilities for the Golf Channel. David Otunga has taken Coachman’s pllace on Raw, with Michael Cole saying Coachman is on assignment. As you can see from the below tweet, Coachman is in Atlantic City covering World Long Drive golf championships. This will be his last event that requires him to miss Raw:

PWInsider reports that WWE has filed two new nWo trademarks. The first is for wrestling purposes, and the second is for clothing merchandise. The company already has other active registrations for nWo trademarks for those purposes.

– As you can see below, gospel singer Yolanda Adams aas a guest of Titus O’Neil’s at Raw:

