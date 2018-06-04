WWE News: Why Jonathan Coachman is Missing Raw, WWE Files New nWo Trademarks, Gospel Singer at Raw

– Jonathan Coachman’s absence from tonight’s Raw is due to his responsibilities for the Golf Channel. David Otunga has taken Coachman’s pllace on Raw, with Michael Cole saying Coachman is on assignment. As you can see from the below tweet, Coachman is in Atlantic City covering World Long Drive golf championships. This will be his last event that requires him to miss Raw:

Qualifying for final 8 going on right now. We will be all over it leading up to finals of the Boardwalk Bash 7/6 central on @GolfChannel @WorldLongDrive @KevinEndsley pic.twitter.com/waDjZAfWsS — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) June 4, 2018

Thank you Renee. This is my last event for awhile. They just came pretty quick together so it seems like more than it is. Only 4 total. So I will be at 48 Raws this year. I the real world that’s a lot. So thank you. https://t.co/Q4FjISYtTh — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) June 5, 2018

– PWInsider reports that WWE has filed two new nWo trademarks. The first is for wrestling purposes, and the second is for clothing merchandise. The company already has other active registrations for nWo trademarks for those purposes.

– As you can see below, gospel singer Yolanda Adams aas a guest of Titus O’Neil’s at Raw: