WWE News: Jonathan Coachman Reflects on His 2018, WWE TLC Attendance
– Jonathan Coachman posted to Instagram to reflect on the year that he’s had and give some life advice. In the post, which you can see below, Coachman notes that his father went through a heart transplant this week and that it inspired him to share the post:
Today was the final show for me in 2018. It has been an emotional year of transition and believing in the process that I chose to take. This past week I was reminded that things in life can turn on a dime. The most giving man I have ever known was told without a heart transplant he would not live. On Thursday my father received a new heart and is now recovering and adjusting to what is hopefully another 30 years together. While I am thrilled that we received a heart we also have to show compassion for a family that had to experience loss for my family to keep a life going. This changes you and your perspective on life. I head into 2019 with a new found respect and appreciation for each day, each relationship, and each breath I have the privilege to take. I hope whoever reads this stops for a second when you want to be negative, mean, or feel sorry for yourself and instead chooses hope and positivity. Life is precsious. God bless you all.
– WWE announced (via Michael Cole) that WWE TLC had a sold-out crowd of 13,408 at WWE TLC in San Jose, California.