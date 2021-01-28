WWE News: Jonathan Coachman Says He’ll Never Go Back To WWE, NXT Video Highlights, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK

– In a post on Twitter, Jonathan Coachman told a fan that he will never go back to WWE. Coachman initially worked for the WWE from 1999 to 2008, then made sporadic appearances while he worked for ESPN before returning from 2018 to 2020. He currently works for CBS Sports.

* Elimination Match for #1 Contenders to NXT Tag Team Titles: Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley) vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith vs. The Hunt (Wild Boar & Primate) vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

* Ben Carter in action