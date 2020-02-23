wrestling / News
WWE News: Jordan Devlin Off PROGRESS Show Due to Injury, Miz Interviews His Funko! Pop
– Jordan Devlin has been forced to pull out of his scheduled PROGRESS appearance today due to an injury. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion posted to Twitter to reveal he has elbow bursitis and will not be able to make his scheduled Chapter 103 booking. PROGRESS noted that Eddie Kingston will replace him in his scheduled match, teaming with Scotty Davis againstThe WorkHorsemen:
Sorry to the @ThisIs_Progress fans and mgmt for missing #Chapter103 today. V.strenuous schedule lately and picked up a bit of elbow bursitis. It'll be fine in a week or so, I just didn't want to risk infection or aggravating it and prolonging my time out. See you guys soon. 😓
— Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) February 23, 2020
With @Jordan_Devlin1 injured, @ScottyDavisSSM had to find a tag team partner. So @MadKing1981 decided to tag along. #Chapter103 pic.twitter.com/Y0mjWDgm20
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 23, 2020
– WWE posted the following video with Miz interviewing his first-ever Funko! Pop:
More Trending Stories
- Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up