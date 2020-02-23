wrestling / News

WWE News: Jordan Devlin Off PROGRESS Show Due to Injury, Miz Interviews His Funko! Pop

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordan Devlin NXT UK

– Jordan Devlin has been forced to pull out of his scheduled PROGRESS appearance today due to an injury. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion posted to Twitter to reveal he has elbow bursitis and will not be able to make his scheduled Chapter 103 booking. PROGRESS noted that Eddie Kingston will replace him in his scheduled match, teaming with Scotty Davis againstThe WorkHorsemen:

– WWE posted the following video with Miz interviewing his first-ever Funko! Pop:

Jordan Devlin, NXT, The Miz, WWE

