wrestling / News

WWE News: Jordan Devlin Says He’s Going to Eat Lio Rush Alive, Smackdown in Three Minutes

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Jordan Devlin

Jordan Devlin isn’t stressing his match with Lio Rush this coming week on NXT. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion posted to Twitter to react to a video by Rush hyping his title shot against Devlin, which will take place on this week’s episode:

– WWE posted the following video, looking at Smackdown in three minutes:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordan Devlin, Lio Rush, NXT, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading