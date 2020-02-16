wrestling / News
WWE News: Jordan Devlin Says He’s Going to Eat Lio Rush Alive, Smackdown in Three Minutes
February 15, 2020 | Posted by
Jordan Devlin isn’t stressing his match with Lio Rush this coming week on NXT. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion posted to Twitter to react to a video by Rush hyping his title shot against Devlin, which will take place on this week’s episode:
Wait, you don't train? You're gonna go in there with me for my title ONE WEEK from your "worst day"?!
What are you talking about? I'm at the peak of my game, the pinnacle of this sport. I am gonna eat you alive. 😂 "Worst day", don't make me laugh. Champions don't have bad days. https://t.co/eP5iRYXUer
— Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) February 15, 2020
– WWE posted the following video, looking at Smackdown in three minutes:
