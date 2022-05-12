wrestling / News

WWE News: Jordan Devlin vs. Ilja Dragunov Preview Video, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso Play Tekken 7

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

– Today’s edition of WWE NXT UK will feature Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT UK Championship against Jordan Devlin. You can check out a new preview video for the title bout below:

WWE Shop has a new Tony D’Angelo shirt that says “The Don of NXT.”

– Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston played against each other in Tekken 7 on UpUpDownDown:

