WWE News: Jordan Devlin vs. Ilja Dragunov Preview Video, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso Play Tekken 7
– Today’s edition of WWE NXT UK will feature Ilja Dragunov defending the NXT UK Championship against Jordan Devlin. You can check out a new preview video for the title bout below:
– WWE Shop has a new Tony D’Angelo shirt that says “The Don of NXT.”
– Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston played against each other in Tekken 7 on UpUpDownDown:
