WWE News: Joseph Park Apologizes to AJ Styles, Virtual Fan Registration Opens for Raw ThunderDome, Smackdown in 3 Minutes

– On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles lost the Intercontinental title to Jeff Hardy. Styles’ statistician, Joseph Park, later apologized to Styles after the show and claimed Jeff Hardy cheated on Twitter.

Joseph Park wrote, “I’m sorry again @AJStylesOrg, by my calculations, the analytics added up & pointed towards a victory for you tonight on #WWEThunderDome. @JEFFHARDYBRAND cheated and used that knee brace to throw all the analytics down the drain. You need a good lawyer sir. #WWESmackdown @WWE” You can view his tweet below.

– If you want to register to become a virtual fan for next week’s Monday Night Raw edition of the WWE ThunderDome, the application is open now at WWEThunderDome.com.

– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a Smackdown in 3 Minutes video for last night’s episode, which featured the debut of the ThunderDome.