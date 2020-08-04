WWE News: Josh Barnett Critiques the Raw Underground, Says His Bloodsport Events Did It Better, Demi Burnett on Her Raw Appearance

– Former UFC heavyweight champion, MMA fighter, and experienced pro wrestler and promoter Josh Barnett shared his thoughts on the faux-shoot fighting on last night’s Raw Underground segments on Twitter. You can read his comments and view his tweets on the subject below.

Josh Barnett took the time to point out that his Bloodsport event series is a better representation of what WWE was trying to do last night. He wrote, “Everyone has a first step. Now I suggest anyone interested watch Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport on @FiteTV to see what they were hoping to do.”

Barnett did compliment the part that featured Erik of The Viking Raiders. He tweeted, “I love that @Erik_WWE is getting to get loose in this kind of environment though!” After another fan commented that Barnett did it better than WWE with his Bloodsport events, Barnett added, “Of course we did! But glad they see the value and that some of the wrestlers got a chance to shine.”

The Bloodsport events Barnett worked on featured worked matches in a shoot MMA style. The combatants fought on a ropeless ring surrounded by people. Barnett faced Minoru Suzuki at the April 2019 event and Chris Dickinson in September 2019.

– The Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett chatted with Charly Caruso following her appearance on last night’s Raw. She and Caruso both appear to have a crush on Angel Garza. She cited Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and The Bella Twins as some of her favorite superstars. You can check out that video below.