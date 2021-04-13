WWE News: Josiah Williams and Billie Kay Want Rhea Ripley to Go Bald, The Miz Answers Fan Questions, Says He’s Still in His Prime

– In an exchange on Twitter, NXT Superstar Josiah Williams Billie Kay agreed that Rhea Ripley should try a completely bald look and shave her head. It began after Williams noted that Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley’s growth in WWE is coupled with her hair getting shorter, and he added that he hopes one of her next looks is for her to completely shave her head.

Williams wrote on Rhea Ripley, “My favorite part of @RheaRipley_WWE’s growth in WWE is that her hair gets shorter. Like, at this point I’m hoping one of her #WrestleMania hairstyles is a clean shave with tattoos. I’m just sayin.”

WWE Superstar Billie Kay later responded, “Literally told her the other day she should shave her head. I think she could absolutely rock it! She’s SO COOL!!” You can view that exchange below.

Literally told her the other day she should shave her head. I think she could absolutely rock it! She’s SO COOL!! 🙌 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 12, 2021

– Following last night’s Raw, WWE Superstar The Miz answered some fan questions to go along with the return of Miz & Mrs. on USA Network. One fan asked him if he’s thinking about retirement now that he’s old. The Miz denied that idea, tweeting, “No, I’m in my prime.” You can view some of his other responses to fan questions below.

No I’m in my prime. https://t.co/hRdKXMZ6ut — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 13, 2021

You know the answer. https://t.co/p0CUX5s1i4 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 13, 2021