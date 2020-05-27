wrestling / News
WWE News: JTG And Others Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Top 10 Unusual Superstar Contests, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– JTG, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are set for next week’s episode of The Bump, which airs on WWE’s social media channels, Youtube and the WWE Network. JTG will celebrate the life of Shad Gaspard, while Michaels will be on the June 7th episode to promote NXT Takeover: In Your House.
.@Jtg1284 joins us on #WWETheBump next week to celebrate the life of Shad Gaspard.#RIPShadGaspard 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1lBTnnP4am
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2020
#HBK @ShawnMichaels will join us for a special #NXTTakeOver: In Your House edition of #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/TLaMpoa5LJ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2020
WOOOOO!!!@RicFlairNatrBoy joins us NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/TwTLILqYVg
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2020
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Natalya (38) and Eric Bischoff (65).
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten unusual superstar contests.
