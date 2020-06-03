wrestling / News

WWE News: JTG Celebrates Life of Shad Gaspard on The Bump, Full Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor Match Video, Superstars Play Uno on UUDD

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cryme Tyme WWE

– Former WWE Superstar JTG appeared on today’s WWE’s The Bump to celebrate the life of his late Cryme Tyme tag team partner, Shad Gaspard. You can view that tribute segment below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor from NXT TakeOver: The End. That full match video is available below.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new video with Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, and Adam Cole playing a game of Uno. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JTG, Shad Gaspard, The Bump, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading