WWE News: Kabuki Warriors to Face IIconics in Tokyo With Title Shot On the Line, More WWE Stars on MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

– The Kabuki Warriors will face off with the IIconics next week at WWE’s live event in Japan, with a title shot on the line. Paige noted on Smackdown that the two will face off at the event on Friday and that if Asuka and Kairi Sane win, they will get a future shot at the WWE Women’s Championship:

– WWE posted a new video of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Titus O’Neil, Lana, and more on the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: