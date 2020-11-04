wrestling / News
WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro Recreates Favorite Rumble Moment at NXT TakeOver, Full Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar Match Video
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes video with NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro, who took part in the recent women’s Battle Royal at NXT TakeOver 31 to earn a title shot. In the video, Catanzaro speaks about recreating one of her favorite Royal Rumble moments for the match, which you can see below.
– A full match video featuring The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar from the August 28, 2003 episode of SmackDown is now available. That match video can be viewed below.
