WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
November 10, 2022
– One moment from Monday’s WWE RAW that went viral was a promo exchange from Asuka and IYO SKY, which was in Japanese. In a post on Twitter, Asuka’s former tag team partner KAIRI reacted to it.
oh my…🫣🤣 https://t.co/CB1IaC7XKR
— KAIRI /カイリ🏴☠️ (@KAIRI_official) November 8, 2022
– WWE has released a new video showing the top 20 moments of Seth Rollins in his history with the company.
– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event includes the following matches:
* Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka
* Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa