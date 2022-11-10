WWE News: KAIRI Reacts To Asuka and IYO SKY Promo Battle, Top 20 Seth Rollins Moments, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event

– One moment from Monday’s WWE RAW that went viral was a promo exchange from Asuka and IYO SKY, which was in Japanese. In a post on Twitter, Asuka’s former tag team partner KAIRI reacted to it.

– WWE has released a new video showing the top 20 moments of Seth Rollins in his history with the company.

– Today’s episode of WWE Main Event includes the following matches:

* Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka

* Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa