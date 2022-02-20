WWE News: Kairi Sane Asks Becky Lynch If She Misses Her, WWE Now Recaps Elimination Chamber

– Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane sent a message out to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch earlier today. Sane responded to a tweet by Lynch from earlier this month where she wrote, “Never meet your heroes. You might have to put them down one day.”

Sane responded to Lynch’s tweet earlier today, writing, “That outfit … Do you miss me?” The image included a photoshopped version of Becky’s photo with Sane’s head added in. You can check out that tweet below.

As previously reported, Kairi Sane is set to make her in-ring return for STARDOM in Japan at next month’s STARDOM World Climax Shows on March 26-27.

That outfit … Do you miss me? 🥴🖤 pic.twitter.com/Otm4BdxSQ6 — KAIRI /カイリ🏴‍☠️ (@KAIRI_official) February 20, 2022

