WWE News: Kairi Sane Confused With Io Shirai in Raw Graphic, Josiah Williams Wants to Do Kabuki Warriors’ Theme

– WWE’s graphics team had a bit of a SNAFU regarding Kairi Sane during the Women’s Tag Team Title four-way on Raw. When the Kabuki Warriors came down to the ring, the graphic naming them listed Io Shirai’s Twitter handle instead of Sane’s. Shirai commented on it as you can see below, which translates to “What? #WatchOutForMistakes”

– Speaking of the Kabuki Warriors, hip-Hop musician and WWE Performance Center digital content creator Josiah Williams noted on Twitter that he’d like to do a theme song for them: