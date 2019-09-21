wrestling / News
WWE News: Kairi Sane Considering New Ring Gear, Josiah Williams Visits Madison Square Garden, Viking Raiders at House Show
September 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Kairi Sane is looking at getting some new ring gear. The Smackdown star shared a couple of pictures to her Twitter account from a tailor’s place, as you can see below:
Thinking about new gear…!!⚓️✨
新しいコスチュームの打ち合わせでございやす🎃 pic.twitter.com/rtufUjlbw4
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) September 21, 2019
– The WWE Performance Center shared video of Josiah Williams visiting Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live at Madison Square Garden:
– The Viking Raiders appeared at Friday night’s live event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada as you can see in the below photo:
Join the Raid! #WWECalgary@Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/JGhA5izpkM
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments