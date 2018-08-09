wrestling / News
WWE News: Kaitlyn Comments on Returning For Mae Young Classic, Summerslam 2005 in Sixty Seconds
August 9, 2018 | Posted by
– Kaitlyn took to her Instagram account to comment on her WWE return as part of the Mae Young Classic. The former Divas Champion posted:
Yesterday’s glam by my @lesliemakeupmaven 🖤 it’s been almost 5 years since I sat in her chair. It’s nice to be home. We’re gearing up for day 2 of the @WWE @maeyoungclassic. This week has been exciting, exhausting and emotional. Every single woman here is incredible. I’m so proud to be here. #maeyoungclassic #myc #myc2 #wwe #womenswrestling #wearehere
– WWE shared the following video, recapping SummerSlam 2005 in sixty seconds: