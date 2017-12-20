wrestling / News
WWE News: Kalisto Hit With Water Bottle on 205 Live, Gable and Benjamin React to Win Over Usos, Post-205 Live Dark Match
– Kalisto found himself hit in the face with a water bottle during tonight’s 205 Live. You can see video of the unfortunate moment below, when he was down outside the ring after a tag win with Gran Metalik against Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. A fan threw the bottle that hit him:
FUCK THAT FAN #205Live pic.twitter.com/Q5w83RCPJI
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) December 20, 2017
– Wrestling Inc reports that Bobby Roode beat Baron Corbin in a Street Fight after 205 Live ended.
– Here is this week’s Smackdown Fallout, with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin reacting to their non-title win over The Usos. The two accuse the Usos of hiding behind The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English during Sunday’s Fatal Four-Way at Clash of Champions, with Benjamin saying the other two teams were put in the match because “they” knew that Benjamin and Gable would win the titles in a two-on-two match.