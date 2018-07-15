WWE News: Kane Injury Update, Note on Extreme Rules Attendance

– WWE has posted an update on Kane’s injury status following Sunday’s Extreme Rules PPV. The WWE.com article attributes a broken ankle to the attack by the Bludgeon Brothers.

The attack was done in order to write Kane’s legitimate leg injury into the storyline of the match.

– While the announcing team didn’t reveal the specific attendance for Extreme Rules, Michael Cole did say that it was a capacity crowd. The PPG Paints Arena’s center stage capacity is 19,758.