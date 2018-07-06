WWE News: Kane Could Make History At Extreme Rules, List of WWE Tour Dates For The Weekend

– SportsWiki reports that if Kane is able to win the Smackdown tag team titles with Daniel Bryan at Extreme Rules from the Bludgeon Brothers, he will make history. Not only would it give him his thirteenth tag title win, but it would make him the first person ever to hold the world tag team championship, WCW tag team championship, (Raw) tag team championship, and Smackdown tag team championship, which is every possible tag title in WWE.

He’s already the only person in WWE to hold a tag title seven tag titles with different names. He’s also a former champion with Mankind, Rob Van Dam, The Undertaker, X-Pac, The Hurricane and Big Show.

– WWE’s RAW brand will have a show tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before going to Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday. RAW will air live from Boston, Massachusetts on Monday. Meanwhile, Smackdown has a live event on Monday from Augusta, Maine, followed by a live episode on Tuesday in Manchester, North Hampshire. NXT will not be touring this weekend, and will not hold a live event until Thursday in Sanford, Florida.